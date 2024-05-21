Brokerages Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $16.80

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.40 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.