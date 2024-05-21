Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HP stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
