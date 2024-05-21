Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $33.33

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2,356.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,045 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 66,234 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in HP by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 306,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

