Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $31.63

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
