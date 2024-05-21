Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $31.63

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.