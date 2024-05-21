Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $4.94

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS opened at $3.22 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

