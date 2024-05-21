Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $254.31

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $252.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $214.67 and a fifty-two week high of $253.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

