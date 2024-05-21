Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $67.59

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.01.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

