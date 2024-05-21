Brokers Issue Forecasts for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

