Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cresco Labs Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $736.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

