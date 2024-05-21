Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

