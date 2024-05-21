Brokers Issue Forecasts for LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

LUXH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LUXH opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

