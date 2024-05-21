Brokers Issue Forecasts for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Replimune Group Stock Down 7.8 %

REPL opened at $5.94 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

