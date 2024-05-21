Brokers Issue Forecasts for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.
Replimune Group Stock Down 7.8 %
REPL opened at $5.94 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.