Brokers Issue Forecasts for Victoria Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

