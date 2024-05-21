Brokers Offer Predictions for Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

