Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the information services provider will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of GOOG opened at $178.46 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

