Brokers Offer Predictions for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.97.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mustang Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

