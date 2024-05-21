Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.
NYSE UAA opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 913,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
