Brokers Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 359.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

