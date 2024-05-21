Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,842 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

LH stock opened at $206.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,956. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

