Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.62 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

