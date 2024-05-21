Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

