Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Corteva by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,535,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,415 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

