Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.