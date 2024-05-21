BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $13.85 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.