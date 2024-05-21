Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,032,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

