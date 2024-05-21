Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,332.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,332.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,060 shares of company stock valued at $208,084 and have sold 26,909 shares valued at $565,928. 30.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $8,246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.