CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. CAE has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 754,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 541,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

