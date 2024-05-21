Calian Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CGY stock opened at C$58.01 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.16.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.