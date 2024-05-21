Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $13.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

GOOS opened at $13.12 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

