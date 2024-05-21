Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for PAVmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.69). The consensus estimate for PAVmed’s current full-year earnings is ($6.16) per share.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised PAVmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PAVmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.83. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 316.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of PAVmed worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

