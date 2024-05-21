Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.47

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.47 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.70 ($0.17). Capita shares last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.19), with a volume of 8,867,050 shares traded.
CPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.88) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
In related news, insider Nneka Abulokwe bought 74,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,280.27). In other Capita news, insider Nneka Abulokwe acquired 74,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,280.27). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,483.99). Insiders purchased 651,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
