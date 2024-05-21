Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $16,171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $16,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 362,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

