CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) versus Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Head to Head Review

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $914.24 million 2.77 $31.10 million $0.28 84.18 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.11 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CarGurus has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 4.04% 8.80% 5.90% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 6 0 2.60 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $25.77, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

CarGurus beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

