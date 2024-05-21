Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.29% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

