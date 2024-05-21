Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

