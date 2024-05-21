CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

