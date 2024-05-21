Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,702,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 521,046 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,581,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

