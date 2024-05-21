Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

