CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

