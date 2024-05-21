Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $196.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $156.50 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

