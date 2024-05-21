Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $196.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.21.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
NYSE GTLS opened at $156.50 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
