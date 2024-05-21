Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

