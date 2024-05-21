Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $3,200.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,177.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,990.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,583.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,260.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

