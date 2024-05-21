Cincinnati Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.