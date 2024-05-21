Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $20.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

