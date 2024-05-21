Cirrus Logic (CRUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2024 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2024 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.7 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $219,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 419,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

