Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $5.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CLNE opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.08. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

