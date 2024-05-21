ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

