Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 456,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,807,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $26.76 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.94%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

