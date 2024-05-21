CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.27 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.