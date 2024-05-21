CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.